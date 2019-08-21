URBANA — A Champaign-area man who admitted he stabbed another man during a fight in June in Campustown has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Jerry Webb, 66, who is listed as homeless, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery Wednesday before Judge Tom Difanis. He was also sentenced to 62 days in jail with credit for time served.
Webb admitted that on June 21, he got into a fight with another homeless man on the sidewalk in the 600 block of East Green Street in Champaign.
Assistant State’s Attorney Will Lynch said witnesses said both men appeared intoxicated. The victim, 42, swung a fist at Webb and the two began a fistfight, Lynch said.
At one point, Webb took out a knife and stabbed the other man in the back. The other man was treated at the hospital for what police described as a non-life-threatening injury.
Lynch said while Webb may have been able to claim self-defense, the facts would not have supported his use of deadly force.
Lynch said Webb had recent prior misdemeanor convictions for disorderly conduct and public indecency and one from 43 years ago for robbery out of Marion County.