URBANA — A former Champaign man who admitted he fled from police two years ago has been sentenced to 2½ years in prison.
Mark Lomelino, 46, was sentenced by Judge Roger Webber for aggravated fleeing and eluding that stemmed from a traffic stop on June 5, 2017.
When Lomelino pleaded guilty to that offense in late August, Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark agreed to dismiss a second count of aggravated battery to a police officer.
According to Clark, a University of Illinois police officer had stopped Lomelino at James and Church streets in Champaign and, given Lomelino’s prior drug-related police contacts, asked for help from the canine officer.
When Officer Doug Beckman arrived with his canine partner, police asked Lomelino to turn off his car or get out, but Lomelino refused and took off, hitting Beckman with a side mirror as he fled. Beckman was not seriously injured.
Police stopped their pursuit of Lomelino because of the danger to the public from his high speeds — 67 in a 35 mph zone in west Champaign and more than 100 mph on Interstate 72.
Lomelino was arrested about two weeks later but failed to appear in August 2017 for a court hearing. He was back in custody again in late June 2018, and his case has been continued since then while he changed attorneys.
Clark said Lomelino was given credit on his sentence for 306 days served. Part of the delay in resolving his case had to do with him being in custody in Georgia on a drug case there that has since been resolved by probation, she said.
Lomelino’s attorney, Alfred Ivy, asked Webber to sentence Lomelino to probation while Clark asked for three years in prison.
She noted that Lomelino has a lengthy criminal record dating to 1991 for felonies including theft, burglary, forgery and drugs, and several misdemeanor and traffic convictions.
Webber agreed that Lomelino could turn himself in Thursday morning to begin his prison sentence.