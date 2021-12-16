URBANA — A Champaign man accused of having guns and drugs in a west Champaign home and battering a pregnant woman has been charged with several serious offenses.
George C. Edwards, 27, is being held in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of $850,000 bond and is due back in court Jan. 25.
According to Champaign police reports, Edwards, who listed an address in the 4800 block of West Windsor Road, was being investigated for allegedly battering a woman he had formerly dated as well as narcotics sales.
In the battery case, the woman living in the 1400 block of Holly Hill Drive told police that about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Edwards knocked on the front door wanting in. She refused to open the door so he allegedly broke a window and the front door and came in, the report said.
She reported that he was upset with her over an unresolved issue and allegedly began choking and punching her with a fist. The woman said he had allegedly choked or hit her at least four prior times in 2021.
Police were investigating that battery as well as Edwards’ alleged sale of narcotics when they went to his home in the 4800 block of Windsor Road on Sunday to speak with him. After seeing him leave, they obtained a search warrant to enter.
There, they found four handguns, one of which was equipped with a switch to make it fully automatic; more than nine ounces of Ecstasy pills; more than four ounces of cocaine; and $2,400 cash.
Edwards was charged Thursday with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and Ecstasy, both Class X felonies because of the amount of drugs; possession of an automatic weapon; and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.
With a previous conviction for possession of a stolen firearm from 2018, Edwards is not allowed to possess weapons. He also had a juvenile adjudication for burglary.
If convicted of the drug offenses, Edwards faces a mandatory prison sentence of between nine and 40 years.