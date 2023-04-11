URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly broke into a home in that city and attacked his girlfriend’s father Sunday is being held in jail on $150,000 bond.
A Champaign police report said Ryan Spears, 30, who listed an address in the 3300 block of York Drive, was charged with home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery in connection with an alcohol-fueled domestic dispute that turned violent.
The report said Spears was arguing with the mother of his children at their home Sunday afternoon. The woman called her mother, told her that Spears was drinking and asked her mother to come over to help.
When the 61-year-old woman arrived, Spears allegedly slammed a door on the woman’s hand, cutting it so deeply that she required stitches.
Spears then drove to the home of his girlfriend’s parents in Champaign, where her father was baby-sitting his daughter and Spears’ three children.
Spears allegedly broke a window there and reached through to open a door to get in. Inside, he began striking the 70-year-old man, who was holding a baby while seated on the couch. Spears allegedly grabbed the man by the leg, dragged him off the couch and across the room while hitting him.
A neighbor who heard the breaking glass arrived to see the older man carrying his grandchild out of the house with Spears allegedly pursuing him and hitting him in the head.
Spears was gone by the time police arrived. They located him later at his own home. As he was being arrested, he allegedly made violent statements directed at the officers and hit the inside of the squad car.
If convicted of the most serious of the charges, home invasion, Spears faces six to 30 years in prison.
Court records show he is currently on court supervision for driving under the influence in 2022.
He has other previous convictions for DUI, battery, and criminal damage to property.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $150,000, ordered him to wear a GPS monitor if he posts bond, and to be back in court May 9.