URBANA — A Champaign man made his first appearance in Champaign County Circuit Court Monday on charges that he shot a man in his Champaign home on July 3.
William Javon Wesley, 24, no address listed, is charged with the first-degree murder of Marcus A. Catchings Jr., 27, who lived in the Barrington Apartments complex in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue.
Wesley was returned to Urbana on Saturday following his arrest on Aug. 24 in Atlanta, Ga.
A Champaign police report said officers had been asked to check the welfare of Mr. Catchings on the evening of July 3 after a neighbor reported hearing a pop about 1:50 p.m. that day and later seeing a bullet hole on the door of Mr. Catchings’ apartment.
Officers found Mr. Catchings dead of a gunshot wound to the head about 7 p.m. His Jeep was missing and it appeared from a preliminary search of his apartment that cannabis and/or cash had been stolen, the report said.
Police obtained Ring doorbell video from another resident of the complex that showed two men walking together at 1:45 p.m., one of whom was believed to be Mr. Catchings. About five minutes later, the camera captured another man leaving with a duffle bag and driving away in Mr. Catchings’ Jeep.
Police located the Jeep in Champaign about 8:15 p.m. that day with its doors open and a driver’s window broken not far from the home of a woman who has a child with Wesley.
Using license plate reader technology, police were able to track where the Jeep had been as well as the whereabouts of another car that was behind his Jeep earlier in the day. The owner of the other car said she let Wesley borrow it occasionally.
Another witness said she had seen Mr. Catchings on July 3 with a man she knew as “Poochie,” who police later determined to be Wesley.
Police had witnesses who identified the man on the Ring doorbell video as Wesley.
Court records show that Wesley has previous adjudications as a minor for robbery and abuse of a credit card. He also had an adult conviction for robbery.
He’s being held in lieu of $2.5 million bond. Judge Brett Olmstead told him to return to court Oct. 4.