CHAMPAIGN — An 18-year-old Champaign man remains hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in northwest Champaign on Wednesday evening.
Champaign police were called to the Garden Hills subdivision about 5:15 p.m., where shots had been fired near the intersection of Paula Drive and Joanne Lane.
Police found people tending to the wounded man, who had apparently been fired upon by someone in a passing vehicle as he stood next to another vehicle. He was hit once by the shooter who fled.
No information about the shooter’s vehicle was provided.
The shooting is the 109th incident of confirmed shots fired that have plagued the city in 2021.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information please contact them at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477; online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.