CHAMPAIGN - Champaign firefighters are at a home in west Champaign that authorities believe was intentionally set afire Friday evening.
Champaign police spokesman Tom Yelich said a man barricaded himself in a home in the 1900 block of West Kirby Avenue, about a block west of Mattis Avenue, sometime around 5:30 p.m.
A concerned family member called police, who tried to get him to come out. The man was alone in the home, Yelich said.
About 7:20 p.m., it's believed he started a fire in the house. He came out at 7:50 p.m. and was taken into custody.