URBANA — A former Urbana man who allegedly shot a man to death during a drug deal almost three years ago is in the Champaign County Jail.
U.S. Marshals recently arrested Kamryn Cheatham, 24, of Indianapolis, who last lived in the 1200 West Tremont Street, for the Oct. 5, 2019, first-degree murder of Tramale Hooser, 21.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Urbana police found the Danville man about 7:30 p.m. that day inside a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen. He was pronounced dead at 8:08 p.m. at Carle Hospital that day.
Rietz said Cheatham had been identified almost immediately as the person who shot Mr. Hooser at the Colorado Ridge apartment complex in the 700 block of East Colorado Ave., Urbana.
Rietz said witnesses said Mr. Hooser was selling cannabis. Police found a large amount of cash in his pocket and a suitcase in his car filled with several vacuum-sealed bags of cannabis.
Cheatham was apparently going to make a purchase but during the transaction allegedly pulled a gun and shot the victim repeatedly.
Rietz said police found three casings in Mr. Hooser’s car.
Cheatham had been identified as the alleged shooter early in the investigation. A warrant was issued for his arrest 10 days after the killing. Marshals booked him into the county jail Sunday.
He is being held in lieu of $5 million bond and is due to return to court Tuesday with his own attorney.