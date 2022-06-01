CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man is in custody for the murder of an Urbana man that happened last fall.
Demarco Diego Lucas, 35, was arrested Tuesday for the shooting death of Charles Evans, 42, of Urbana.
Mr. Evans was one of several people who had been at a gathering at an apartment in the 500 block of West White Street in Champaign on Oct 7.
About 3:10 a.m. that Thursday, he was shot multiple times in the torso on the north side of the building, where there is a parking lot that is accessible by an alley. He died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Champaign police investigated and had enough evidence to charge and obtain an arrest warrant for Lucas by January.
He was arrested at a west Champaign apartment complex Tuesday morning and is expected to make an initial court appearance Wednesday. Authorities believe Lucas acted alone in Mr. Evans’ shooting.
Mr. Evans’ death was one of 16 homicides in Champaign last year. Police have made arrests in at least four of those cases.