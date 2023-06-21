URBANA — A Champaign man remained in jail Wednesday after his arrest over the weekend for allegedly cutting a man’s neck with a broken bottle in downtown Champaign Saturday.
Exauce Bwandundu, 22, who listed an address in the 2200 block of Walters Drive, was charged Tuesday with aggravated battery for allegedly cutting the man just before midnight.
The victim said he and friends were near the intersection of Main and Chestnut street when Bwandundu allegedly attacked him without provocation, stabbing him in the neck.
A friend of the victim said they had been waiting for an Uber when Bwandundu started chasing them for no apparent reason. During the pursuit, Bwandundu allegedly broke a bottle, caught up to the group and stabbed the victim in the neck.
When he was arrested, Bwandundu told police he had been followed by two people since he came to America and was being followed in downtown Champaign Saturday night. He admitted fighting another person and had minor injuries to his hands.
Bwandundu was also wanted on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in a residential burglary case that had been filed against him in October.
In that case, he was charged with residential burglary, burglary and unlawful use of a credit card for allegedly entering an apartment on Green Street on Sept. 15, stealing a gym bag and wallet, then later using a stolen credit card at a campus business.
Bwandundu is being held in lieu of $110,000 bond in both cases and is due back in court July 12.