URBANA — A local man with no permanent address who allegedly attacked a woman in her apartment Thursday night is being held in jail.
Wesley D. Hedrick, 35, was arrested Friday evening in connection with the battery and attempted rape of a woman in her own home.
A Champaign police report said about 8:15 p.m. Thursday, a woman living in the 500 block of Stoughton Street reported that a man knocked on her door saying he had a package. Before she opened the door, he came in and demanded money from her.
When the woman said she had none, the intruder began punching her in the face, grabbed her by the hair, threw her to the ground and continued to slug her.
The assailant then tried to remove her shirt, dropped his pants and ordered her to comply with his demands for sex. She responded by kicking at him until he gave up. He then threw a mirror on the floor, grabbed her phone and ran from her apartment.
The woman was able to give police a description of her attacker as well as track her stolen phone.
Using video from the apartment complex, police identified Hedrick and found him about 6 p.m. Friday wearing the same clothing as the man in the video. He also had cuts on his hand.
On Saturday, Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for Hedrick, who was released on parole for burglary just two months ago, at $750,000.
Court records show he has several previous felony convictions for aggravated battery, burglary, assault, theft and unlawful use of a credit card.
It’s expected he will be formally charged on Monday with home invasion, residential burglary and attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault.