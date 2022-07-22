URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had about a pound of cannabis that he intended to sell in his home is in the Champaign County Jail.
A report from the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force said that officers went to the home of Donald L. Friend, 21, in the 3300 block of Ridgewood Drive, about 6:20 a.m. Wednesday with a search warrant.
They found about a pound of cannabis and a pistol.
Friend was arraigned Thursday on a single count of possession with intent to deliver cannabis, a felony carrying penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison upon conviction.
Judge Brett Olmstead set Friend’s bond at $100,000 and told him to return to court Sept. 13.