URBANA — A Champaign man on parole for murder was arrested Monday night in Urbana for allegedly having and firing a gun.
Urbana police Lt. Mike Cervantes said officers arrested Eduardo Carrillo, 43, near the porch of a home in the 1400 block of Beech Street shortly after 9 p.m.
Officers had been called to Beech and Romine streets for shots fired and began looking around when they found Carrillo. They also found a shell casing near him, more in the driveway and one in the house. All were from a 9 mm gun.
Police found a 9 mm pistol on Carrillo and a bag of ammunition. The gun, Cervantes said, had been reported stolen from Kankakee. As a convicted felon, Carrillo is not allowed to possess a weapon.
Carrillo was charged Tuesday with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and reckless discharge of a firearm.
Cervantes said police found no one harmed from the shots fired and that Carrillo offered no reason for allegedly shooting the gun.
Carrillo was paroled in January 2022 after having served half of his 50-year prison sentence for the November 1997 murder of Donald Terhune, 40, who was killed in a motel in Champaign.