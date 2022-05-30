CHAMPAIGN – A Champaign man remained in the county jail Monday following his arrest late Saturday for allegedly having drugs and a stolen gun.
Cortez Edwards, 32, of the 1100 block of North Market Street, came to the attention of Champaign police about 10:30 p.m. when he was driving a three-wheeled electric scooter on North McKinley Avenue.
After failing to come to a complete stop at a stop sign, he allegedly turned a corner and hit a squad car. When the officer activated his lights to get the scooter to pull over, Edwards reportedly told the officer because he was on an electric scooter, he’d stop when he got home.
However, he soon abandoned the scooter and ran. Police found a loaded .22-caliber gun that had been reported stolen from Urbana and a flip phone under the scooter.
Edwards was caught nearby and in his path of flight, officers also found three plastic bags containing smaller bags of suspected cocaine and heroin. There was just over an ounce of heroin and about 16 grams of cocaine in the bags. They also found about $239.
Police arrested Edwards on preliminary charges of armed violence, possession of a stolen weapon and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Hearing that Edwards had prior convictions for armed violence, drug possession and delivery, and driving under the influence, Judge Ben Dyer set his bond at $250,000 on Sunday.
Edwards is expected to be formally charged Tuesday.