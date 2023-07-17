CHAMPAIGN — A 29-year-old Champaign man was in custody in the Champaign County Jail on Monday in connection with the murder last month of Keith J. Marrissette.
Arrested Sunday was Daviet J. Henderson for murder/intent to kill, possession/use of a firearm as a felon and defacing firearm ID markings.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz confirmed Henderson was arrested in connection with the murder of Mr. Marrissette, 34, of Champaign.
Mr. Marrissett was fatally shot June 24 after getting out of his car in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue, Champaign.
No information on the arrest was available yet from Champaign police.