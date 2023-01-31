CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man is in the county jail for the attempted murder of a child who was shot in a car in Champaign last fall.
Champaign police said Tuesday that U.S. Marshals from the Great Lakes Regional Task Force arrested Jamonte Hill, 28, no address given, at a home in Champaign in connection with a shooting that happened on Dogwood Drive on Oct. 19.
About 10 p.m. that Wednesday, a young woman was driving with a male friend, the teenage brother to a 12-year-old boy who was shot in the neck that night.
At the time of the shooting, Lt. Ben Newell said the female saw that their car was being followed by another sedan so she pulled over and that car passed hers.
She then followed it, trying to figure out who was in the car.
Around the intersection of Dogwood and Saratoga, the other car stopped and a man got out and began firing at the victim car as it passed, Newell said.
The boy was the only one of the three in the car who was hit by gunfire although the car was hit several times and a nearby house was also hit.
The female driver sped out of the area, calling 911 as she fled to the southeast.
Police and firefighters made contact with the bullet-riddled car near the Leonhard Recreation Center in the 2300 block of Sangamon Drive and gave first aid to the injured boy until paramedics got him to the hospital.
The boy was gravely injured and transferred to a St. Louis hospital.
Police said he continues to recuperate from his injuries.
Hill was arrested late Tuesday morning at a home on Mariner Way in Champaign.
He is expected to make an initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon.
In January 2022, a jury acquitted Hill of first-degree murder for the shooting death of Gus Edwards, 53, of Urbana.
Mr. Edwards was fatally shot as he walked on Beardsley Avenue on Aug. 3, 2017.
Hill had been in jail for four years waiting for his trial and said afterward that he planned to leave the area.