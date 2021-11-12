RANTOUL — A Sullivan man was arrested Friday morning for allegedly robbing a motel clerk in Rantoul late Thursday.
Rantoul police Sgt. Jim Schmidt said a man working at the First Heritage Inn, 420 S. Murray Road, reported that about 11:50 p.m., a man entered the business demanding money.
The robber had a towel wrapped around his hand suggesting that he had a gun in his hand.
The suspect got an unknown amount of cash before fleeing.
Based on security camera footage from the motel and license plate readers in the area, police identified a vehicle.
About 11:15 a.m. Friday, they stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Century Boulevard and Champaign Avenue and arrested Pablo D. Molina, 43.
Schmidt said police interviewed Molina, who has lived in Rantoul in the past.
Molina is expected to make an appearance in bond court over the weekend and be formally charged Monday.
Court records show Molina was convicted of aggravated robbery for holding up a Rantoul grocery store in 2017 and sentenced to five years in prison.