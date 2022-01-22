URBANA — A Villa Grove man with a lengthy criminal history, including killing a man while driving drunk 25 years ago, has been charged with driving under revocation, drug, weapons and violation of an order of protection charges.
Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds said Clifford E. Branaman, 46, of Perks Trailer Court, was charged Thursday in two separate felony cases stemming from his arrest Wednesday by Champaign County sheriff’s deputies.
He remained in the county jail Saturday in lieu of $200,000 bond set by Judge Brett Olmstead.
About 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, a woman who has an order of protection against Branaman reported to Tolono police that he was within 50 feet of her Tolono home and while yelling at her husband, allegedly displayed a gun that was on his hip.
A sheriff’s deputy knew Branaman’s license to drive was revoked, and stopped the pickup truck he was driving south on U.S. 45.
He was alone in the truck. A search turned up a bag containing smaller bags of suspected methamphetamine. In the bed of the truck, deputies found a box of ammunition.
Because of several previous felony convictions dating to 1996, including reckless homicide, armed robbery, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and driving under revocation, Branaman is not allowed to have a gun or ammunition.
In addition to driving under revocation, he was also charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and violation of an order of protection.
Olmstead told Branaman to be back in court Feb. 2 for a probable cause hearing. Branaman also has another unresolved felony driving under revocation charge from September.
If Branaman is convicted of driving under revocation, he faces a mandatory prison term of between four and 30 years, Reynolds said.