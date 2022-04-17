CHAMPAIGN — A 27-year-old man is in stable condition at a local hospital after being shot Sunday afternoon, Champaign police said.
Police were called to the 1200 block of North Market Street at 12:43 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. A short while later, they learned a man had been taken by personal vehicle to a hospital with what was described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
According to police, a verbal altercation that turned physical led to one shot being fired, striking the victim in the arm.
The investigation led police to the 1300 block of North Sixth Street, where the unnamed suspect was found and showing signs of intoxication. Police found a firearm and spent shell casing in his vehicle, taking the weapon as evidence and taking the suspect into custody for suspected DUI, pending charges in the shooting incident.
Police ask anyone with additional information about the shooting contact them at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Tipsters are 100 percent anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers and receive a code to check on rewards.
All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and are processed by a third-party answering service.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in a Champaign County homicide, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in a felony involving a gun in Champaign County and up to $1,000 for tips leading to arrests in other crimes.
Citizens are reminded that information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives your information, completes a tips information form, and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.