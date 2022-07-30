URBANA — A Dewey man who was not present when he was sentenced to prison in May for domestic battery has been arrested.
Eric F. Moore, 39, remained in the Champaign County Jail Saturday without bond after deputies arrested him Friday for allegedly battering his male roommate and a woman.
A deputy’s report said a neighbor summoned police to Moore’s rural Dewey home about 8:45 p.m. at the request of Moore’s former girlfriend, who had gone to the house to visit his roommate.
The roommate told police that Moore had hit him in the head and face so hard that it dislocated his jaw and left him with cuts to his face, then allegedly held a hammer to his neck.
The former girlfriend saw Moore with the hammer at the other man’s neck. The man disarmed Moore then left the house, leaving Moore alone with the woman.
The woman told deputies that Moore allegedly grabbed her around the neck and squeezed so hard that she was having trouble breathing. When she pried his hands off of her, he then allegedly hit her.
Deputies learned from Moore that he argued with the roommate because he believed the roommate was going to turn him into police. Moore had been resentenced on May 31 in a 2020 domestic battery case by Judge Randy Rosenbaum to four years in prison.
When he didn’t show up at the hearing, the judge imposed the sentence anyway and issued a warrant for his arrest with no bond.
Moore denied being physical with the man or woman and said that they had attacked him. He also told deputies he had used crack cocaine earlier in the day.
Moore is being held to be sent to prison and on preliminary charges related to the alleged batteries to the roommate and his former girlfriend Friday night.
He’s expected to make a court appearance Monday.