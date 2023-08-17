URBANA — A Rantoul man who allegedly shot himself with a homemade shotgun has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy’s report said deputies were called to Carle Hospital late Saturday night to respond to a person who had been shot. After being treated, Richard A. Howard was arrested.
Howard, 19, who listed an address in the 1100 block of Century Drive, told a deputy that after seeing what he believed to be gang-related graffiti on his apartment building, he decided to make a shotgun to protect himself.
Howard told the deputy because he is unable to purchase a gun legally, he watched YouTube videos to learn how to make one.
He reported that he and a friend drove to rural Rantoul, where he fired the gun, injuring his hand.
The friend told the deputy he did not know what Howard was doing when Howard asked him to pull over.
Deputies went to the area where Howard said he fired the gun and found a metal pipe, shotgun rounds and a screw.
Howard was arraigned Thursday on the Class 4 felony charge related to firing the gun and the Class A misdemeanor alleging he had ammunition.
Judge Brett Olmstead allowed him to remain free on his own recognizance and told him to return to court with an attorney of his choosing on Sept. 22.