DANVILLE — Danville police are investigating the second shooting in two days in that city.
Deputy Chief Josh Webb said around 11:40 p.m. Monday, police responded to Fowler Avenue and Clyman Lane, where they found a 22-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his back. Officers administered first aid there until he could be taken to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.
Officers found multiple shell casings in the area of the 900 block of Fowler Avenue but no reports of anyone else being injured.
Police have no suspect information to share.
The shooting came just 26 hours after one Sunday night in the 1300 block of East English Street, just about a block away from the Monday shooting, that injured two males, 16 and 17. Both were shot in the leg and one also was hit in the forearm.
Anyone who has information about either shooting is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.