CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating an afternoon shooting that sent one man to a hospital.
According to a report, Champaign Police around 1:30 p.m. were dispatched to a local hospital for an 18-year-old who had arrived by private vehicle with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
The victim was walking with known associates in the 300 block of Bloomington Road when someone shot at the group from a small, dark-colored SUV traveling west on Bloomington Road. No other injuries were reported to police.
It appears the group was targeted.
As of 6:30 p.m. Saturday, no arrests had been made.
Anyone who may have information about this incident is encouraged to contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements may be made for information to be shared privately. If you wish to remain anonymous you may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.