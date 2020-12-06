CHAMPAIGN - A man was injured and residences and vehicles damaged in a hail of gunfire early Sunday in Champaign.
Police were called to the 0-100 block of East Springfield Avenue at 3:36 a.m., and learned that a 38-year-old man was already at the hospital with gunshot wounds to his right arm and side.
Police said the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Officers learned there had been a large gathering outside a private home and that a fight led to shots being fired.
They found evidence that at least 60 shots had been fired, damaging nearby vehicles and residences.
They are interviewing witnesses and ask that anyone who might have surveillance video in that area share it with them.
Champaign police have dealt with approximately 180 confirmed cases of shots fired in 2020 and nine homicides, eight of them a result of gunfire.
Contact the police department at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.