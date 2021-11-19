URBANA — A 44-year-old man has become the latest victim of gun violence in Urbana.
Lt. Dave Smysor said the Urbana man was about to drop off a female co-worker at her home when a car drove by his car in the 1500 block of North Mathews Avenue at 9:15 p.m. and opened fire, hitting his car twice.
“One of the rounds went through the door and hit him in the side but was slowed down because of the door,” Smysor said.
Although the bullet did not penetrate the man, Smysor said an officer who was about a block away and responded quickly noted a softball-sized bruise on the man’s left side within moments of him being hit. He went to Carle Foundation Hospital to be checked out.
Police are looking for a white sedan with a chrome emblem on the back that was last seen headed south on Mathews, then west on Beardsley Avenue. There were two people inside.
As the shooters’ car was about a block away, more shots were fired, hitting the man’s car several times, “including one round that went through the front windshield and just missed hitting both of them,” Smysor said.
The victim described the man he saw shooting at him as Black, with shoulder-length dreads, wearing a baseball cap. He was in the passenger seat, police believe.
Officers found 16 casings in the area that were of two different calibers, suggesting the shots came from two guns.
Smysor said the victim could think of no reason why he would have been targeted.
“He said no one was following them, there were no issues on the read he was aware of. It wasn’t random. They were shooting at him,” said Smysor. “They might have been targeting the area he just happened to be in. He was not there for any reason other than to drop off a coworker."
The shooting happened about three hours after another one that occurred in the circle drive on the east side of Carle Hospital.
A person in a passing car fired a shot at a man who was about to get in a car in the drive just before 6 p.m. The victim suffered a grazing wound to his head and was treated and released at the hospital.
There have been eight gun deaths and 98 incidents of confirmed shots fired in Urbana this year.
Anyone with information on any shooting is asked to contact Urbana police at 217-384-2330 or those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.