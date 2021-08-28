CHAMPAIGN - One person was injured by gunfire in a shooting that took place in a parking lot just south of downtown Champaign early Saturday.
A release from Champaign police said officers were summoned to the 200 block of West Clark Street at 1:43 a.m. for shots fired.
Officers found a “large, disruptive gathering and discovered evidence of gunfire,” the release said.
Not long after, they were told a 20-year-old man showed up at a local hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Police said the group was in a parking lot when a fight started. As the group dispersed, one person pulled a handgun and began shooting while at least one other person returned fire.
Besides the man injured, police also found damage to three vehicles from bullets. They recovered about 20 shell casings.
There have been in the neighborhood of 175 confirmed reports of shots fired in Champaign this year.
Anyone in the area with exterior surveillance cameras is asked to notify police at 217-351-4545.
Those with information who want to remain anonymous may submit tips to Crime Stoppers
by phone at: 217-373-8477; online at 373tips.com; or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.