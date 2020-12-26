URBANA - A Champaign man free on bond for allegedly battering a woman in May was arrested again Friday for threatening her with a gun.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said Toimail Walton, 44, who last lived on Cambridge Drive, was at the woman’s Champaign home about 10:30 p.m. Friday visiting her and a child, even though that was a violation of his bond in the earlier domestic battery case.
Fletcher said Walton was intoxicated, became threatening toward the woman and the child and allegedly pulled a gun and told her she deserved to die.
He left the house in her car and police stopped it, finding a 9 mm pistol, Fletcher said. A passenger in the car corroborated what the woman had told police.
Because of a number of prior convictions including possession of a stolen vehicle, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, and driving under the influence, Walton is not allowed to possess a weapon.
Walton is expected to be charged Monday with aggravated unlawful use of weapons by a felon and aggravated assault. Because of his prior record, probation would not be an option if he’s convicted, Fletcher said.