DANVILLE - Police in Danville are looking for the killer or killers of a Danville man.
A release from Danville police Sgt. Eric Olson said officers responded to the 0-100 block of Bremer Avenue about 9:12 p.m. Thursday and found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest.
He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been made public.
Police ask that anyone with information call them at 217- 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.