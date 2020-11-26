CHAMPAIGN — A 31-year-old man was shot and killed early today.
Champaign police said at 1:05 a.m. today there was a report of a shooting in the 2500 block of Leeper Court. There, they found the victim in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the victim was outside at a gathering when someone approached and fired multiple rounds. No arrests have been made at this time.
Police ask that anyone who has information on this incident to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.