CHAMPAIGN - Champaign police are investigating the sixth homicide of 2020 in the city.
Just after 2 a.m. today, police found an unresponsive man in the 3000 block of West William Street.
The 29-year-old man, in the middle of the street near Duncan Road, had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he died a short time later.
Police said their preliminary investigation suggests he was on foot when the shooter approached and fired several times, hitting him in the upper torso before running off.
They ask that anyone nearby who might have video surveillance contact the department at 217-351-4545. Tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8466.
There have been no arrests.