URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly shot another man in the side outside a store Sunday while intoxicated was criminally charged Tuesday.
Kayna Akbar, 43, of the 1300 block of North Sixth Street, Champaign, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon while intoxicated.
A Champaign police report said Akbar and the victim had arrived at the Family Dollar store, 1204 N. Market St., C, about the same time, 12:35 p.m. Sunday in their respective vehicles.
Akbar allegedly made a comment about a young child that was with the adult male that offended the man, who followed Akbar out of the store.
As the two were leaving the store, they exchanged words and the man who had arrived with the child punched Akbar in the face, causing him to fall. Akbar then pulled a handgun and fired, hitting the man in the arm or the side.
The man shot went to the hospital in a private vehicle for treatment of the injury, which was described as non-life-threatening.
Akbar returned home, where police made contact with him and found him to be intoxicated.
They found a half empty can of beer and a small handgun in his car. They were unable to get a clear statement from him and after getting a search warrant for his home, took seven guns out of the house and the one that had been in his vehicle. The report said he had a firearm owner’s identification card and a concealed carry license.
Aggravated battery with a firearm is a Class X felony with potential penalties ranging from six to 30 years in prison. Carrying a concealed weapon while intoxicated is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in the county jail.
Judge Brett Olmstead set Akbar’s bond at $4,000 and continued his case to May 24.