URBANA — A man found passed out in the drive-thru of a fast food restaurant with a loaded rifle and open tequila in his vehicle has been criminally charged.
Urbana police found Reonte Williams, 22, who listed an address in the 300 block of East Church Street, Champaign, alone in a vehicle in the drive-thru for McDonald’s, 601 Cunningham Ave., about 4:40 a.m. Wednesday.
They had been asked to check his welfare and when they approached the vehicle, he was unresponsive. They could see an AR-15 rifle uncased on the back seat. It had a round in the chamber and 29 additional rounds in the magazine, the report said. They also saw an open bottle of tequila.
Police also found several bags and jars containing a total of more than eight ounces of cannabis and a digital scale.
Officers saw that Williams had red, glassy eyes and was sluggish in his movements. Asked if he was all right, he replied, “I’m not the DJ,” the report said.
Williams declined to perform field sobriety tests or submit to chemical testing.
He was charged Wednesday with armed violence, which carries a mandatory prison term of six to 30 years upon conviction, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, aggravated unlawful use of weapons and driving under the influence.
Judge Adam Dill set Williams’ bond at $500,000 and told him to be back in court Sept. 14.