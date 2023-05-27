URBANA — A 64-year-old man from Indianapolis who admitted making a false threat to blow up a hospital is due back in court in mid-July.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said if John Armstrong gets in no further trouble and remains eligible for treatment at a veteran’s facility, then he will recommend on July 17 that Armstrong be sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Armstrong pleaded guilty but mentally ill to disorderly conduct for making a false threat of blowing up an Indianapolis veterans hospital while he was being treated on July 9 at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana.
Fletcher said hospital officials there called police because Armstrong, who was suicidal, made statements that he had a veteran friend who built bombs in Iraq who had agreed to build one for him so that he could blow himself up at a Veterans Affairs medical center in Indianapolis.
Armstrong told police he had been in the Navy and that he was going to be a martyr for other veterans who had been mistreated. He was arrested that day and has been in the county jail since then.
In return for Armstrong’s guilty plea, Fletcher agreed to dismiss a more serious charge that Armstrong made a terrorist threat.