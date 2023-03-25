URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted threatening his roommate but maintained it was a joke has been sentenced to a year of court supervision.
The sentence for Jeremiah Snyder, 33, who last lived in the 600 block of West Main Street, means he will be able to escape a record of a conviction if he successfully completes his period of supervision with no further problems.
He pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Matt Lee to misdemeanor aggravated assault. The charge alleged that Snyder threatened to kill his roommate on Jan. 11 by putting the blade of a cane sword to the man’s neck.
An Urbana police report said Snyder did that while asking the roommate to “mercy kill” him, then said he would kill the roommate if the roommate didn’t carry out his request.
The police report said the roommate was frightened and alarmed by the conduct.
Court records showed Snyder had a previous conviction for driving under the influence.