URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted that he made physical contact with a woman in a city park earlier this year has been sentenced to a year of court supervision.
In return for Charles Stedwell’s guilty plea to misdemeanor battery, an additional charge of hate crime alleging that he yelled at the woman and knocked her cellphone from her hand because of her race, was dismissed.
Stedwell, 67, who listed an address in the 100 block of Foothill Drive, was also ordered to attend anger management classes, have no contact with the 43-year-old victim and to write her a letter of apology.
The charges stemmed from an encounter on Dec. 27, 2021, in Hessel Park on Kirby Avenue where the woman was walking her dog.
A Champaign police report said that as she stopped to pick up dog waste, Stedwell told her she needed to keep her dog on a short leash then proceeded to make other Asian slurs to her, and asked her if she could speak English or if she was from Timbuktu.
Fearful, she started recording him with her phone, only to have him knock the phone from her hands.
The incident was interrupted by a third party who told Stedwell to leave her alone or that he would call police.
Stedwell left, as did the woman.
Stedwell was arrested in February after his picture was put out by the Crimestoppers organization. When police talked to him, he claimed her dog lunged at him.
Police had video from the woman’s phone that showed him raising both his middle fingers to her and he conceded that after confronting her he probably went too far.
Judge Roger Webber accepted Stedwell’s guilty plea. Should he complete his period of court supervision without any further problems, no conviction for misdemeanor battery will enter on his record.