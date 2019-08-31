URBANA — A Champaign man arrested Thursday in connection with an alleged car break-in is expected to appear in court Tuesday on that as well as other allegations of robbery and retail theft.
Assistant State’s Attorney Peter Su said Clayton Yets, 24, who listed an address in the 900 block of Westfield Drive, refused to appear in court Friday.
He was to be arraigned on a charge filed earlier that day accusing him of a July 22 burglary to a vehicle in the 100 block of East Healey Street in Champaign. Su said a fingerprint linked Yets to the alleged burglary.
Following his arrest for that, Champaign police forwarded other reports on Yets to the state’s attorney. One involved an alleged holdup that happened Aug. 25, for which Yets was supposed to appear in bond court Saturday. However, he again refused.
In that case, Su said a 25-year-old man reported he was in the 400 block of Briar Lane, Champaign, when Yets approached him asking for money. The man refused and Yets allegedly followed him, pushed him and struck him in the upper body four or five times with a closed fist. Yets also allegedly displayed a screwdriver and threatened to harm the man further.
Su said the victim took out a folding knife to defend himself and Yets grabbed the man’s hand. As the two struggled over the knife, the man’s hand was cut. He ultimately handed over $80 to Yets, who took off.
Su said that case is expected to be formally charged on Tuesday as is another allegation that Yets recently stole a bottle of tequila from a liquor store in the 2200 block of West John Street, Champaign.
On Friday, Judge John Kennedy set bond for Yets on the car burglary charge at $10,000. On Saturday, Judge Brett Olmstead added another $50,000 bond for the alleged robbery.
Yets is also charged in an unrelated, pending theft from person case stemming from an alleged act he committed July 11.