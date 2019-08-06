URBANA — An Urbana man with a history of domestic violence has been resentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for aggravated battery to a pregnant person.
Judge Tom Difanis on Tuesday resentenced Alando Holt, 32, last of the 1000 block of South Smith Road, to prison after Smith admitted he violated the probation he received for slapping his disabled girlfriend in the face in November 2016.
A petition to revoke his probation was filed in January 2017, alleging that Holt committed domestic battery when he grabbed a phone out of the woman’s hand while under the influence. He admitted to that and was resentenced to two years of probation.
A second petition to revoke probation filed in January of this year alleged that Holt failed to do his public service, get counseling or participate in partner abuse intervention.
He admitted those failings and, despite his victim’s request that he be allowed to remain free to assist her, Difanis resentenced him to prison.
He was given credit on his sentence for 90 days already served.