URBANA — A 25-year-old Champaign man has been sentenced to four years on probation and 75 days in jail in connection with a 2019 rape case.
Joshua Jacobs, who last gave an address on the 1000 block of Francis Drive, Champaign, was sentenced Thursday by Judge Roger Webber.
Jacobs had pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse in connection with the Dec. 11, 2019 rape of an 18-year-old Urbana woman.
Jacobs will also have to register for life as a sex offender, will be barred from having any contact with the victim, will have to submit to DNA samples and won’t be allowed to have any alcohol or narcotics in his system, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum.
McCallum said he asked the judge to sentence Jacobs to prison.
On the day of the assault, the victim had gone to see a friend who was dating Jacobs, went to sleep in an extra bedroom and late that night or early the next morning woke up to find Jacobs raping her and choking her with his hand around her throat, McCallum said.
The victim then passed out and didn’t wake up until the following morning and then contacted a friend. She was evaluated at Carle Foundation Hospital, and found to have two tears to her vaginal walls and redness in her cervix and Jacobs’ DNA was found on her throat, vagina and anus, McCallum said.