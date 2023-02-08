URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted having a gun he was not supposed to have has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Markel Brown Jr., 28, whose last known address was in the 1600 block of Williamsburg Drive, pleaded guilty before Judge Randy Rosenbaum on Wednesday to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
In return, Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah dismissed other charges in that case of aggravated fleeing and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
The charges stemmed from an Aug. 18, 2021, incident in which Brown reportedly pointed a gun at a man outside an apartment in the 200 block of Kenwood Road in Champaign, then fled in a vehicle that he later crashed.
Brown also pleaded guilty in each of two other cases for sentences of a year of conditional discharge, a form of probation in which one is not required to report regularly to a probation officer.
In one he admitted that he committed manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance for having 4½ grams of cocaine on Sept. 18, 2020. Urbana police found the drugs and a gun in a van on Hollywood Drive in which Brown was a passenger.
In the other case, he pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender, admitting he did not notify police of a change of address after Aug. 8, 2020.
With a prior conviction for criminal sexual abuse, he has to register as a sex offender. Umlah said Brown also had previous convictions for resisting arrest, criminal trespass and domestic battery.
Brown was given credit on his sentence for 1½ years already served in the county jail.