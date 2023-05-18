URBANA — A Champaign man who shot and killed another man at a pop-up party in a strip mall parking lot last summer has been sentenced to 28 years in prison.
With credit for good time, Neilmyer Anderson, 32, can be released from prison in 14 years for taking the life of Oscar Mallett, 36, on Aug. 27.
Last month, a jury convicted Anderson of second-degree murder, accepting his argument that he believed he was defending himself when he fired multiple shots into the father of four. Anderson acted as his own attorney in the case.
Assistant State’s Attorney Toby Ortega had sought to convict him of first-degree murder for Mr. Mallett’s death.
The two men were among several people who had gathered about 3:30 a.m. after bar closings on that Saturday to continue drinking and socializing outside a restaurant and liquor store in the 700 block of North Neil Street.
Testimony at trial is that a man who was with Anderson got into what witnesses called a “roasting” with a woman there that fairly quickly disintegrated from good-natured ribbing and taunting to obnoxious and offensive language.
Mary Lee, the woman in the verbal dispute with Anderson’s friend, testified that Anderson was doing nothing to dissuade the man, who she didn’t know, or get him out of there. Mr. Mallett approached to see if he could defuse the situation.
Surveillance video with pictures only and no audio showed Mr. Mallett began talking to Anderson. Shortly after, three shots were fired and Mr. Mallett fell backward. Mr. Mallett, who also had a gun, was able to return fire, and Anderson fired more shots before leaving the parking lot with his friend in a car.
At trial and at his sentencing Thursday, Anderson maintained that he had to use force to save himself.
“He was not defusing the situation,” Anderson said of Mr. Mallett, who had approached him even though he was not involved in “roasting” Lee.
“What I know is he threatened me. He had a gun on his waist. He reached for it and I protected myself,” he said.
“I wish I wasn’t there. I’m guilty of being around a situation I should not have been around,” said Anderson, who was not legally allowed to carry a gun.
Ortega did not recommend a specific number of years for Anderson, who, because of previous convictions, faced a maximum of 30 years in prison for the second-degree murder.
He argued Mr. Mallett was acting as a “peacemaker” when he was shot at six times and hit four.
The prosecutor went through Anderson’s criminal record, which began in 2003 when he was a juvenile and continued through 2015.
“It is increasing in seriousness as time goes on,” Ortega said.
He noted that as an adult Anderson had four misdemeanor convictions and five felony convictions, including two for financial institution robbery.
“He has shown no remorse for the death,” Ortega said.
Anderson, arguing for a minimal sentence, took the opportunity to address several of Mr. Mallett’s family members in the courtroom.
“I do want to apologize for the situation. I know I’m the bad guy,” he said.
In explaining his sentence, Dill said he considered the “difficult” childhood Anderson experienced being raised in foster and group homes because his mother’s parental rights were terminated when he was only 7 because she neglected him.
He said Anderson was “extremely intelligent,” and lauded his courtroom abilities but called his conduct “an extreme waste of a person with tremendous potential.”
Then the judge turned to the shooting itself and said Anderson had multiple opportunities to withdraw from the volatile situation but chose not to.
“What Mr. Anderson is doing is putting himself as a victim in this case,” Dill said, adding that he believes that Anderson believes that.
“Based on everything I saw, Mr. Anderson was not forced to use deadly force,” he said. “He assumed that Oscar Mallett intended to do him harm. He put himself there. He chose to pull his weapon before Oscar Mallett even began to pull his weapon.”
“The truth is you are not a victim and I am not going to treat you as one,” said Dill.
That Anderson believed he was justified in his actions “makes you a greater threat to society,” Dill said. “This cannot be who we are as a community here.”
After the hearing, Mallett’s mother, Laura Mallett, who was one of five family members to write a victim impact statement for the judge, said her son was a “loving person who meant so much to the family.”
“My son wouldn’t hurt no one,” she said.
Two of his daughters told the judge they missed their dad and his jokes.
Anderson told the judge he wanted to appeal his conviction.