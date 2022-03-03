URBANA — A Woodland man who admitted he raped a co-worker in the back of a work truck last year has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Isaiah R. Allen, 25, pleaded guilty in January to criminal sexual assault, admitting that on June 10, 2021, he sexually assaulted a teen-age girl in a package delivery truck in north Champaign.
In exchange for Allen’s guilty plea, Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher dismissed two other less serious counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one more serious count of aggravated criminal sexual assault.
At a hearing Wednesday before Judge Roger Webber, Allen’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Dan Taylor had Allen’s wife, mother and sister testify about what a good person he is, while Fletcher argued about the impact the incident had on the victim, who was 16 at the time.
She told a Champaign County sheriff’s investigator that while working as his assistant, Allen asked her questions of a sexual nature, talked her into getting in the back of the truck and performed different sex acts on her and with her while in the parking lot of a gas station in north Champaign.
He initially told police he considered the sex acts consensual and thought the girl was 18, but later admitted he knew she was 16.
She told a forensic interviewer that Allen knew her real age, that she had told him to stop because he was hurting her and that he told her not to tell anyone what they had done.
Fletcher said Allen had no prior convictions. Fletcher sought a 12-year prison term, three fewer years than the maximum for the offense, while Taylor asked for the minimum of four years.
Allen was given credit on his sentence for 237 days already served in jail. He will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence and register as a sex offender for life.