URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted administering “tough love” to a child has been sentenced to probation and jail time.
Brenton Z. Johnson, 34, whose last known address was in the 1800 block of South Cottage Grove, was sentenced Monday by Judge Roger Webber to 30 months of probation and six months in the county jail following his guilty plea in April to aggravated battery to a child.
Johnson admitted that on Jan. 21, he injured an 8-year-old child who had been left in his care.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said Urbana police learned that Johnson had been alone with the boy in the house all day and told his wife in a text message that he was sorry and that the boy was “getting some tough love today.”
The wife contacted police, who found the child had bruises on his back, chest, neck, face and legs. The boy told police that Johnson had struck him in the face and hit him several times with both a belt and a towel.
Johnson admitted to police that he disciplined the child because the boy had failed to do chores.
Fletcher sought a four-year prison term for Johnson.
He had no prior criminal convictions and was given credit on his jail sentence for 116 days already served.