URBANA — An Urbana man who killed a man during the course of a drug deal gone bad has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
With maximum credit for good time, Kamryn Cheatham, 25, who last lived locally in the 1200 block of West Tremont Street, will be free in about five years.
Cheatham pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Roger Webber to second-degree murder, admitting that on Oct. 5, 2019, he fatally shot Tramale Hooser, 21, in a car in the parking lot at 703 Colorado Ave., U, thinking that his own life was in jeopardy.
A Champaign County jury in April was unable to reach a verdict when Cheatham was tried for first-degree murder despite deliberating about 11 hours over two days.
The jury heard from two other men who were in the car when Cheatham got in, apparently intending to buy drugs from Mr. Hooser. Police found 17 pounds of cannabis, $9,500 cash, a flip phone, and prepaid phone cards in the trunk of Mr. Hooser’s car.
Julian Welch, a mutual friend of Mr. Hooser and Cheatham, was in the back seat. He said Cheatham got in next to him, then claimed to have forgotten his wallet and got out.
Moments later, Welch said, Cheatham then opened the same back door and began shooting at Mr. Hooser, who was in the driver’s seat. Mr. Hooser then returned fire.
Welch testified he got out of the car when the shooting started and ran across the street but returned after seeing Cheatham’s car leave.
Welch and the other man who was in the front seat said Mr. Hooser got out of the car but collapsed on the pavement. They put him back in the car, intending to drive him to the hospital but couldn’t get the car started.
As he was helping lift his friend back in the car, Welch realized that he had been hit with gunfire in the shoulder and police later suggested that came from Mr. Hooser.
Although police found two kinds of shell casings, they found no weapons.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said given the jury’s struggle in April, he felt it best to resolve the case with a conviction to the Class 1 felony of second-degree murder.
“We felt, based on the lack of a verdict, this was the best outcome we could negotiate,” he said.
The maximum Cheatham could have received for second-degree murder was 15 years in prison.
He was given credit on his sentence for a year and about two months already served.
Although he had been identified and charged soon after Mr. Hooser’s death, Cheatham was at large for almost three years before being found and brought back to Urbana to face trial.
Larson said Cheatham had no previous convictions.
Cheatham was represented by Alfred Ivy, who practices both locally and in Chicago.