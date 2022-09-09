URBANA — An Urbana man convicted of an attack more than two years ago on a woman he was dating has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum imposed the sentence on James B. Brown, 26, whose last known address was in the 1000 block of East Kerr Avenue, on Thursday after having found him guilty of aggravated domestic battery following a late July bench trial.
The charge stemmed from a May 21, 2020, argument between Brown and the woman that took place at her Urbana home.
An Urbana police report said the couple were arguing when he pushed her into a bedroom and onto a bed then began to suffocate her by placing his forearm against her neck. She was ultimately able to get away from him and run to a neighbor’s home to contact police.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink sought a 13-year prison sentence for Brown who had previous convictions for robbery, domestic battery, battery and resisting a peace officer.
Assistant Public Defender Alia Horwick sought a 4 ½-year prison term.
To enhance Brown’s sentence, Alferink had a Champaign County Jail employee testify about Brown’s behavior while in custody the last 302 days while awaiting trial.
He is currently charged with aggravated battery to a correctional officer and resisting a peace officer for fighting with officers who tried to conduct a routine search of his cell for contraband on Aug. 9.
The chaotic entanglement resulted in one officer receiving a 3-inch-deep gash near his elbow that bled profusely and required 14 stitches to repair.
That case remains unresolved as do two other pending felonies in which Brown is charged with residential burglary and use of a forged debit or credit card and criminal damage to property and aggravated assault on a transit employee.
He’s due back in court on those next week.