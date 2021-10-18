URBANA — An Urbana man on parole for a robbery conviction has been sentenced to seven years in prison for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
As a convicted felon, Denzel Calhoun, 26, whose last known address was in the 200 block of North Lincoln Avenue, is not allowed to possess weapons.
He pleaded guilty last week before Judge Roger Webber to that offense, admitting that he had ammunition in his apartment on Aug. 24.
A more serious charge alleging he is an armed habitual criminal was dismissed. Also dismissed was a charge of aggravated assault.
Urbana police came into contact with Calhoun because he allegedly threatened a man with a gun after the man confronted him for nearly running him off the road.
Police spotted Calhoun running outside his apartment complex and ordered him to stop. However, he ran into a laundry room then stepped back outside nude.
In the laundry room, police found two loaded pistols. In his apartment bedroom, they found ammunition.
Calhoun was given credit on his sentence for 49 days already served.
Besides the robbery conviction, court records show he had another conviction for unlawful use of weapons.