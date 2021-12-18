URBANA — An Indiana man who admitted he had a gun without being licensed has been sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison.
Calvin Thatch, 35, of Lafayette, pleaded guilty Dec. 13 before Champaign County Judge Roger Webber to possession of a weapon without a firearm owner’s identification card.
He admitted that on June 20, he picked up a gun that his fatally wounded brother had in the parking lot of the Country Brook Apartments in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue in west Champaign and shot in the direction of the men who had shot at his brother.
David E. Dalton Jr., 32, of Champaign, died from being shot in the back about 1:30 a.m. that day in a crowd of about 100 people. No one has ever been arrested for his murder.
In exchange for Thatch’s guilty plea to having the gun, Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum dismissed aggravated discharge and reckless discharge of a weapon charges.
Video that police obtained showed Mr. Dalton running as someone shot at him. He apparently returned fire, shooting behind himself before apparently being struck and falling to the ground, dropping his gun.
Thatch, Mr. Dalton’s brother, was identified on video as the person who picked up the gun and allegedly fired it in the direction of the person who was shooting at Mr. Dalton and another person who was not shooting.
Thatch was given credit on his sentence for 139 days served.
About two weeks later, Thatch had another relative killed during a luncheon that was being held after Mr. Dalton’s funeral.
Kieshaun Thatch, 17, of Champaign, died and five others were wounded in a shooting melee in the parking lot of the American Legion, 704 N. Hickory St., C, on the afternoon of July 2.
Davucci Craig, 20, of Champaign, was arrested in mid-October for the teen’s murder. He is being evaluated for fitness and is due back in court Jan. 11.