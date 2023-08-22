URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he head-butted a police officer while on parole for aggravated battery to a police officer has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Juan Torres-Negron, 39, who listed an address in the 1100 block of Willard Street, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery to a peace officer on Tuesday.
He admitted to Judge Randy Rosenbaum that he used his head to hit an Urbana police officer in the head on June 20, stunning the officer and causing him pain and dizziness.
An Urbana police report said police were called to the home of a woman with whom Torres-Negron was living. Because he was intoxicated, she put him out and set his belongings outside. He became highly agitated, threw things around the lawn, and threatened to harm her. He also allegedly hit a person who tried to intervene then left before police could arrive.
Officers found him not far away and arrested him. He became angry and banged his head against the inside of the squad car. An officer put a safety helmet on him, which Torres-Negron removed. When the officer tried to put it back on, Torres-Negron head-butted the officer.
Torres-Negron was given credit on his sentence for 62 days already served. His prior convictions include driving under the influence, aggravated battery, criminal trespass, and possession of a controlled substance. Two of his previous aggravated battery sentences were for hitting police officers, according to prison records.