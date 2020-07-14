CHAMPAIGN - Champaign police are looking for the person or persons who shot a man in his backside Monday night.
A release from Champaign police said shots were heard about 10:07 p.m. in the 1200 block of Joanne Lane.
Officers found two kinds of shell casings in the road in front of a home and damage to parked cars but found no one injured at the scene.
However, they soon learned of a 31-year-old man being treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound to his buttocks.
The victim told police he was at a gathering in the front yard of a private residence when the suspects began firing. A white Chevy Malibu left the area fast and was last seen northbound on Prospect Avenue approaching Bloomington Road.
Anyone with information or possibly video camera footage is asked to call police at 217-351-4545 to help them. No arrests have been made.
Police in Champaign have responded to more than 80 reports of shots fired in the city in 2020.