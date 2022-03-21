DANVILLE — A 46-year-old Danville man was in stable condition Monday after being shot at his home Sunday, according to Danville police.
Police responded to the area of the 100 block of Kansas Street at about 11:26 p.m. Sunday on a report of shots being fired.
Officers saw a vehicle leaving the area and stopped it. The victim was inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds to his leg and shoulder and was taken to the hospital, police said.
The man told police he was at his home in the 100 block of Kansas Street when he heard someone outside his door, and when he went to see who it was, someone wearing a ski mask began shooting at him.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.