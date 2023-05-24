CHAMPAIGN — A 24-year-old Champaign man was shot Wednesday during a domestic dispute that turned violent, according to Champaign police.
Police were dispatched at 11:52 a.m. Wednesday to the 900 block of Newcastle Drive for a report of a shooting with injuries.
A 21-year-old Champaign woman told police she had been the victim of a domestic battery and had shot the other party during the struggle.
The man, who was interviewed by police, also claims to have been the victim of domestic battery in the incident.
Initial investigation indicated that the man and woman had been involved in a dispute that escalated into a physical altercation. The woman showed a handgun, and it discharged, injuring the man who then left the home in a vehicle, police said.
The woman was confirmed to lawfully own the gun.
Police are looking for witnesses and video footage that may help with the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 217-351-4545 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477 or online at 373tips.com or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.